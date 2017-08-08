South Africa: Amla Moves Up in ICC Test Rankings

Proteas batsman Hashim Amla has moved up one place in the latest ICC Test batting rankings after the completion of the four-Test series against England.

The Proteas lost the fourth and final Test by 177 runs at Old Trafford as England clinched a 3-1 series triumph.

Amla was a rare beacon of light for the Proteas with regards to the ICC Test rankings, as his knocks of 30 and 83 helped him move up one slot to ninth position.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock has slipped out of the top 10 after only scoring 185 runs with the bat.

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier , who took five wickets in the match, sees him slot up 27 slots up to a career-best 51st position.

England's man of the series, Moeen Ali , rocketed up the ICC Test rankings to take a career-best 21st position among batsmen, while his seven wickets at Old Trafford have enabled him to retain a career-best ranking of 18th among bowlers and fourth in the table for all-rounders.

Top 10 Test batsmen:

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 941

2. Joe Root (ENG) - 891

3. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 888

4. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 880

5. Virat Kohli (IND) - 813

6. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 776

7. Jonny Bairstow (ENG) - 772

8. Azhar Ali (PAK) - 769

9. Hashim Amla (SA) - 764

10. David Warner (AUS) - 759

Top 10 Test bowlers:

1. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 893

2. James Anderson (ENG) - 860

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 842

4. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 826

5. Rangana Herath (SL) - 817

6. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 785

7. Stuart Broad (ENG) - 775

8. Dale Steyn (SA) - 763

9. Vernon Philander (SA) - 751

10. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 745

Top 5 Test all-rounders:

1. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 438

2. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 431

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 418

4. Moeen Ali (ENG) - 409

5. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 360

Source: Sport24