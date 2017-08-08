8 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Alfama FC Pip Dangam FC in Brikama Nawettan

By Lamin Darboe

Alfama FC on Friday beat Dangam FC 1-0 in the ongoing Brikama Nawettan game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

The victory has earned Alfama FC the vital three points, and will be stunning to win their remaining matches to finish top spot in their group.

The Busumbala-based outfit will be hoping to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures to keep their hopes of qualifying for the second round after losing to Alfama FC at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Ajax FC came from one nil down to draw 1-1 with Fortune FC in the other fixtures, on the same day, to share the plunder.

