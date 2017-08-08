Angola: Uíge - Musical Show Closes Bungo Village Celebrations

Uíge — A music-cultural show that gathered 25 national and local musicians marked on Sunday the closing of the festivities of 101 years of elevation of Bungo, northern Uige province, to the category of town.

Among the musicians, who delighted the local residents, stress went to Manuel Wanzengana, the band Kalungama Mata.

Several educational, cultural, recreational and sports activities marked the opening ceremony of the parties started on August 1st.

Bungo was raised to category of town on 4 August 1916.