7 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Uíge - Musical Show Closes Bungo Village Celebrations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uíge — A music-cultural show that gathered 25 national and local musicians marked on Sunday the closing of the festivities of 101 years of elevation of Bungo, northern Uige province, to the category of town.

Among the musicians, who delighted the local residents, stress went to Manuel Wanzengana, the band Kalungama Mata.

Several educational, cultural, recreational and sports activities marked the opening ceremony of the parties started on August 1st.

Bungo was raised to category of town on 4 August 1916.

Angola

FNLA Defends Equal Opportunities

Equal opportunities for Angolans, especially for young people who will deserve attention in their capacity building at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.