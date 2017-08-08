Luanda — Equal opportunities for Angolans, especially for young people who will deserve attention in their capacity building at all levels is one of the promises of the National Liberation Front of Angola (FNLA), in case of victory in the August 23 general elections.

Speaking on Monday in state-run Radio Nacional de Angola RNA, FNLA presidential candidate, Lucas Ngonda said that young people who complete training in secondary education will be automatically accepted in universities without a need for application test.

However, he said that it is an obligation of the State to assume the education from Kindergarten level to the university, without additional charges for parents, so it will be an important item for the fight against poverty.

FNLA is running in these elections with the MPLA, UNITA, PRS, APN and CASA-CE.