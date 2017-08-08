Angola: Head of State Congratulates Indian President

Luanda — Angolan Head of State José Eduardo dos Santos Monday congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being elected the President of India , Angop has learnt.

This is contained in note released Monday by the Civil Affairs Office of President of Republic.

According to the note, the president José Eduardo dos Santos expressed many successes and happiness in fulfilling his noble mandate the led him to the highest public office post, which unequivocally reflects the will of the people of India to see him leading the country.

In another message, José Eduardo dos Santos congratulated Mari Alkatiri elected in the recent parliamentary elections held in the Democratic Republic of East Timor.

In both messages, the President José Eduardo dos Santos reiterates the desire to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation among peoples.