Botswana: WUC Takes Services to Moshupa

Kanye — Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) over the weekend held Customer Day in Moshupa as part of its broader stakeholder engagement plan to interact with various customers.

The occasion, held on August 5, was meant to share ideas, lobby for support and address water challenges.

WUC-Kanye Management Centre general manager, Mr Thuso Modise said the event marked the end of a long week of community service, which began with litter picking at Kgosing ward on July 31.

"Today is a day to interact, reason and share ideas which will help us as a corporation to make informed decision and improve where necessary," he said.

The week-long activities, according to Mr Modise, also included cleaning of Jojos placed at different wards to augment water supply, a football match between councillors and WUC employees, among others.

Additionally, Mr Modise told residents that Moshupa was one of the villages facing dire challenges of water supply with a daily deficit of 1 518m3

He stated that the shortfall in supply coupled with technical issues of pressure had resulted in grave water shortage in the wards of Mmaseetsele, Diboto, Sedudu and others; a situation that has forced the corporation to strategically place Jojos at the affected areas.

He relayed however that the ongoing Kanye North-South carrier connection project remained the long term solution.

The project, he stated, boasts a 7 500m3 capacity water tank at Polokwe, which will gravitate water back into the village.

Residents learnt also that WUC had besides revamped website (www.wuc.bw), introduced exciting self-service platforms for its customers, which include; *186# initiative, which is linked to all mobile phones for individual customers to access their accounts, make payments, report leakages, among others.

Moshupa Sub-district chairperson, Mr Sonny Phiri said the initiative by the corporation was a welcome development as it accorded customers an opportunity to appreciate services rendered to them and make own input.

Councillor Phiri of Magotlhwane/Kgomokasitwa though expressed concern that there was low turnout and requested WUC to also visit sub-councils and make councillors appreciate the mandate of the corporation.

