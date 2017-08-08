Botswana: Molefhi Applauds Botshabelo Primary for Good Results

Selebi Phikwe — Member of Parliament for Selebi Phikwe East, Mr Nonofo Molefhi has commended Botshabelo Primary School in Selebi Phikwe for obtaining a 94 per cent pass rate in the 2016 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

He commended the school for the good pass rate noting that the school has over the past five years maintained an average of 80 per cent pass mark of A, B and C grades.

Mr Molefhi who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development made these remarks during the school's prize giving and PSLE victory ceremony event which was also held to unveil the school's assembly point shelter.

He said the pass mark was way above the national target of 76 per cent.

He said the school's performance went up from an 82.1 per cent pass rate in 2015 to 94 per cent last year which was very good and the highest in the Selebi Phikwe East Constituency.

Mr Molefhi said the good results attained by the school was due to teachers' efforts and hard work exerted in educating the pupil.

He commended the school for coming up with a strategy to make improvements and attain good results after the school obtained a 60.2 per cent pass rate in 2012.

Minister Molefhi went on to state that Botshabelo Primary School had a student population of close to 700, and it is not easy to achieve high grades given the many resource constraints that schools including Botshabelo Primary School were facing.

He said primary school teachers and teachers in general should be acknowledged for the good work they do in educating the nation from grass root level.

He said teachers were the pinnacle and foundation of the country's economy since they are the first to teach and train children how to read and write from grass root level preparing them for higher levels of education and training.

Selebi Phikwe regional chief education officer, Ms Tekolo Kgokologa commended Botshabelo Primary school for obtaining good results.

She said teachers at the school have worked hard and done a good job to obtain 94 per cent pass rate.

The school head, Ms Margarette Mthunzi also acknowledged her staff for the good results.

She mentioned that the school's performance had gradually improved from 60.6 per pass rate in 2012, to 80.2 per cent in 2013, 86.7 per cent pass rate in 2014 and 82.1 pass rate in 2015.

Source : BOPA