Botswana: Zulus Add Flavour to Kuru Dance Festival

Dqae Qare Farm — Traditional Zulu dancers from Kwazulu Natal added flavour to the predictable Kuru Dance Festival, which is held annually by the indigenous people of the San tribe.

The group, which goes by the name Indlondlo Zulu dancers, almost stole the show with their acrobatic and foot stomping moves.

Unlike the San Kuru dancers, who are slow and comprising of the young and the old, the Zulu's are totally different as their dance requires energy.

Glad in their traditional regalia, the Zulus had the paltry crowd that attended the festival eating out of their palms.

It showed that music is indeed an international language because though they were singing Zulu lyrics, the crowd danced to their rhythm.

In an interview after their performance, the groups manager, Msizeni Mgadi said they were invited by the Kuru trust to come and showcase their talent and share their culture.

He pointed out that although they had a language barrier, they felt at home because of the humility and hospitality of locals.

Mgadi said as Zulus, they were also fascinated by the traditional attire of the San.

Earlier on when welcoming the crowd, Kgosi Montshosi applauded President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama for having revived culture through the annual Presidential competitions.

He said it was through such competitions that different genres such as the Kuru Dance Festival were revived.

Kgosi Montshosi also said it was pleasing to witness the Kuru Dance Festival bringing Africa and the world together through music.

There were various groups of the San community from around the country and from as far as Ngamiland.

The festival started on Friday with all the San groups performing the healing ritual by the fire side and ended on Saturday with storytelling and individual performances.

