Malawi: Chitipa Girl Dies Over Rabies Disease - Health Authority Blamed for Negligence

A 12 year old girl Joyce Msukwa in Chitipa district has died on Monday after battling with rabies disease in a short illness.

Father of the deceased, Stamy Msukwa confirmed the development, saying his daughter passed away around 4 pm while at Chitipa hospital.

According to Msukwa, health authority started helping the child on Friday this week after Nyasa Times carried the story.

"After seeing the story on Nyasa Times, the doctors came home and took the child to the hospital. While there, the child was admitted and they suspected mengistis," said the father.

Msukwa said that the doctors at Chitipa district hospital failed to save the life of her innocent child.

"They promised me that all will be well and that I should stop going to the media," he said.

Nyasa Times understand that the girl was bitten by rabbed dog in April this year while chatting with friends.

The child was taken to Chitipa district hospital soon after bitten by the dog but the doctors told the father that the child was fine and that the concern the dog was Ok.

Apart from that, the doctors failed to provide drugs to the child claiming the hospital has no ant rabies drugs.

The father recently said "I was not satisfied with the doctor's remarks and I took my child to Karonga hospital, unfortunately, they also had the same problem of no anti rabies drugs. I took the child to Chitipa hospital again for checkup but the doctors told me that the girl was fine."

In July, Msukwa said he was surprised to see the child's leg (which was bitten by the dog) swollen and he took her to Chitipa hospital where the doctors said it was rabies disease.

While confirming the development, some medical personnel said they already told the father about the development.

"Yes, the child has died but we already told the father that the disease is incurable. We tried our best but we did not have any choice as the hospital had no ant rabies drugs," they said.

However, Chitipa district hospital declined to issue a comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Msukwa said he will take legal action against the Chitipa health officials for negligence after the burial ceremony.