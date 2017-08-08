Malawi: DJ Cool Set to Release Fresh Idea Album

Lilongwe based Deejay cum entrepreneur DJ Cool born Hassan Jawad on Monday releases "Not good for you" featuring Malawi's BFB and Zambia's former Big Brother Africa (BBA) housemate Cleo Ice Queen.

According to the DJ, "Not good for you" is taken from his yet to be released solo album "Fresh Ideas".

Speaking in an interview, DJ Cool said the seven track album will feature both local and international artists.

"My point of bringing international artists to Malawi is not only for them to perform but also to collaborate with local stars. I want to create a platform that would give a chance to Malawian artists to make it big outside as well. For now I can't say much but I promise the best and more on the way," said DJ Cool who is promising to be the next big thing in the music industry.

He added, "Am hoping to give our people the best. Am working with BFB on production and I might get some international big names on it too."

DJ Cool further disclosed that the follow up single will feature Blasto and a USA based artist to be revealed later in the year.

Quizzed on the Deejay industry in the country, DJ Cool said, "It's still growing with a lot trying out their talent. I want to promote Malawian talent beyond boundaries exposing them to a new audience globally."

"Fresh ideas" album will feature collaborations from both established and up-and-coming artists from within and outside Malawi.