Gaborone — The London Olympic Stadium is expected to come to a standstill today (August 8) when three Botswana athletes face the world in the 400 metres and 800 metres final.

Botswana athletes are determined to end the championship medal drought for the country.

The last time Botswana won a medal at the World Championships was in 2013 through Amantle Montsho.

However, Baboloki Thebe, Isaac Makwala and Nijel Amos are expected to deliver tonight.

In 400 metres, Makwala, who is on lane seven, is expected to finish in a medal position.

Thebe, who is on lane nine, will both share the track with Fred Kerley of the US, Abdalelah Haroun of Qatar, Steven Gardiner of Bahamas, Jamaicans Nathon Allen and Demish Gaye, and South African Wayde van Niekerk in the final.

While Amos will line up with Ethiopian Mohammed Aman, Kyle Langford of Great Britain, Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France, Kenyan Kipyegon Bett, Canadian Brandon McBride, Polish Adam Kszczot and Brazilian Thiago Andrè.

Sport journalist, Bapati Mmotlanyane is of the view that 800 metres is going to be a thrilling final and equally competitive field.

"No doubt the world title is there for the taking. Amos stands out as the favourite to take it because he is the fastest in the field this year, but like we have always said 800m is an unforgiving race which needs the right frame of mind, concentration and the right tactics," he said

He said Amos's greatest threat would be the trio of Bett, Bosse and the Canadian McBride while Aman looks to be struggling.

Mmotlanyane said Amos would have to take charge of the race and own to avoid being boxed.

The gold, he said, was his to lose, adding that it is no secret his form could be a threat to Rudisha's world record, but that it would take a double effort of his 2012 effort.

"But this time around with a wealth of experience to his advantage, its a major plus for him. History has always been kind to him, he is going for the world record and at the same time, he has to be careful of not being caught by chasing the clock too early," he said.

Talking about 400 metres, the journalist said the event was now in the open, although it was the most competitive discipline at the World Championships.

He said it was a field full of potential and quality, and that it was where character mattered most and the ability to nerves and execute a perfect race plan.

Thebe and Haroun, he said, were the only finalists who were yet to break the sub 44 barrier.

He, however, said history has it that the final of the race had always pushed athletes to run faster than their personal bests.

He, however, said for Thebe to be on the outside lane alone was a dicey situation, as he would face a lot of pressure from the inside lanes, adding that when Van Niekerk broke the world record he was on the outside lane.

Futhermore, he said for Thebe to give Van Niekerk a run for his money in the semi-finals, would give him confidence that he could chase him all the way because the race has a sub-44 champion or even a world record feat written all over it.

"He is still young and not under pressure to out-do himself, in my opinion he could snatch a bronze," he said.

Talking about Makwala, he said the athlete had been flying throughout the championships.

He noted that he was the second fastest this year among the field behind Van Niekerk, who is the man to beat in the race, but that Gardiner's emergence has proved to be causing a mix up for the silver medal.

"Chances are Makwala might find himself having to settle for bronze, and that could only be either him or Thebe on the podium, Makwala can also work on his speed endurance to hold off the pressure from Gardiner.

The Bahamian, he said, had a far better technique than Makwala, and that it was what it took to give that kick in the final 50 metres to the tape.

"If there is something we have learnt of this championships are upsets on the big guns, but in this one I still doubt Van Niekerk will relinquish his title."

Athletics analyst Billy Tambula said with Makwala on lane seven and Thebe on nine, and with Van Niekerk, Gardinier and Kerly running behind them it was not an ideal situation.

"That would mean the mentioned pack led by Van Niekerk will be chasing Makwala from the blocks, and with his experience I think he will definitely be able to keep them at bay at least up to the home straight. And remember, Thebe will be in front of Makwala whom he has competed against on many occasions, and thus giving him a chance to maintain the stagger," he said.

He said if the race climaxed at beyond 320m, everything was possible in the home straight, adding that if the local lads could reach the curve first, they would be in a good position to hold off the majority, if not all others in the inner lanes

Talking about Amos, he said he would have to dictate the pace, adding that should the first lap be finished with 49-50 seconds that would give him a chance to at least spread the pack to avoid pushing and fighting of inner lanes.

"I think he would have to be aware of Bett and Adam all the time, especially when the bell rings, he should make it a point that he guards against surprises even from the rest of the field," he said.

Source : BOPA