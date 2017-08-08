Nigeria: 5,000 People Receive Free Eye Treatment

Dutse — Some 5,000 people have received free eye interventions that included surgeries for glaucoma and cataract as well as distribution of eye glasses in Birnin Kudu and Buji local government areas of Jigawa State.

A philanthropist, Engineer Magaji Da'u Aliyu, who sponsored the interventions, told Daily Trust yesterday that the gesture was meant to restore hope to the underprivileged.

Aliyu, a member representing Birnin kudu/Buji Federal Constituency, said 382 people underwent surgeries, 525 received eye glasses while the rest received treatment on various eye ailments.

The lawmaker said the initial plan was to sponsor only 1,000 people under his eye care programme but had to expand the scope to accommodate the rest who turned up for attention, adding that a plan was also on for a free dental care programme.

One of the beneficiaries, Buba Mandaba, commended the lawmaker for the surgery that restored his sight.