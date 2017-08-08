Angola - Thai Blue String Rice Suitable for Human Consumption

Luanda — "Blue String" brand rice from the Republic of Thailand has normal characteristics and is suitable for human consumption, the Ministry of Trade said on Monday in Luanda.

The results indicate that the rice is suitable for human consumption, without any inconvenience, the inspector-general for trade, Heleno Antunes, said so at press conference after analyzing it in three different laboratories inside and outside the country.

The official said that after the denunciations received by the Ministry, the sector seized 12.500 bags of rice of 25 kilos each, which have now been delivered to the respective owners.

However, he considered the denunciations circulated "bad faith", as they aimed to discredit the state institutions, adding that corrective measures will be taken to citizens who want to tarnish the work developed by the institution.

On the occasion, the technician of the general laboratory of the Ministry of Agriculture, Augusto Cambiz, informed that the blue string rice was submitted to microbiological, physical, chemical and organoleptic analyses, having verified that the odor, the flavor and the color of the product had characteristic of a normal rice.

The blue string rice also presented normal characteristics in the analysis of the physical and chemical parameters (total fiber, moisture and ashes), and microbiology (coliform counting, term tolerance, mold counting and salmonella research).