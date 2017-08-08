8 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - CNE Trains Observers

Luanda — National and foreign election observers that will monitor the general election on August 23 this year will benefit from a capacity building seminar in the coming days.

The information was released on Sunday in Luanda by the CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira, during the start-up of the accreditation process ceremony of the electoral observers, having estimated that the event will take place August 21.

She stressed that during the seminar, the electoral observers will be trained on judicial and legal issues, in order to know better the Angolan legislation.

According to her, this action aims at equipping the electoral observers with sufficient content on Angolan legislation and the rules of the electoral process so that on the voting day they can successfully carry out their work of overseeing and monitoring the process.

Regarding the non-participation of European Union (EU) election observers, Júlia Ferreira explained that this organization will monitor the election with five experts.

She recalled that even after the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, had made an invitation and CNE was flexible and provided all information, the EU decided to decline this request for the arrival of observers and sent five experts.

According to the spokeswoman, the five European experts are already known and they are expected to arrive in the country for their accreditation.

She clarified that the law does not provide for the figure of experts, but it also does not prohibit it.

