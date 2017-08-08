South Africa: SA Rugby Offer Women's Day Ticket Special

As a special Women's Day treat, SA Rugby will be giving away a free ticket to next weekend's Rugby Championship Test in Port Elizabeth to every female who buys a ticket at full price on Wednesday.

This deal will only be available to the first 500 takers from 08:00 onwards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ticket office, and only for tickets on the north and south stands priced at R275 each.

Only 500 free tickets will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Women purchasers will be entitled to only one free ticket - regardless of how many other they may buy - while stocks last.

Source: Sport24