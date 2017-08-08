8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Rugby Offer Women's Day Ticket Special

Tagged:

Related Topics

As a special Women's Day treat, SA Rugby will be giving away a free ticket to next weekend's Rugby Championship Test in Port Elizabeth to every female who buys a ticket at full price on Wednesday.

This deal will only be available to the first 500 takers from 08:00 onwards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ticket office, and only for tickets on the north and south stands priced at R275 each.

Only 500 free tickets will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Women purchasers will be entitled to only one free ticket - regardless of how many other they may buy - while stocks last.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

No Fetus Scan, No Abortion. Really?

Draft bill would, for instance, undo clauses in SA law that provide for abortions in some cases of extreme birth… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.