Namibia: Ex-Koevoet Want to Meet Geingob

Oshakati — Namibian War Veterans Trust (NamVet) chairperson Jabulani Ndeunyema has reiterated the wish of former members of Koevoet to have another meeting with President Hage Geingob.

Ndeunyema said NamVet members are still waiting on Geingob to ensure their inclusivity in the Namibian house is not just by word of mouth.

"When we met with the president last year he told us that we are part of the Namibian house, so we are waiting on the president to deliver what we will eat from the Namibian house," Ndeunyema said.

He further said that they have been approached by foreign institutions that are ready to come to their aid, but said NamVet members want to be uplifted from poverty by the Namibian government.

"If we are assisted by foreign institutions we will end up fighting and we do not want to end up fighting," he said.

Ex-Koevoet members living in the north have meanwhile been labelled "cowards" by some, for failing to support those camping at the Commando Hall in Windhoek, financially and morally.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ndeunyema said while there was a significant number of Aawambo ex-koevoet, only four are camping with the others at the Commando Hall.

"Where are the Aawambo [ex-koevoet]? People at the camp keep asking where my own people are. Where is the problem? Why are they not supporting us?" Ndeunyema asked.

He charged that for the almost two years they have been at the camp they only received support from the Ovaherero and the Ovahimba communities, but not any from the Aawambo, including those whom he claims are put in prominent political positions by their votes.

In their quest to strengthen the morale of their members in the north, he said they would in the near future appoint a new leadership structure to spearhead the mobilisation.

Ndeunyema said he held meetings in Ondangwa and Oshakati over the weekend to sensitise members as to what is happening and the way forward. He said the meeting held over the weekend at least yielded some support in the form of bags of mahangu from some members.