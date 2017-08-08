Windhoek — While the country has been facing head-on the economic and fiscal challenges presented by the recession and global downturn, the steps taken to rescue to the Namibian economy have been recognised by the international community.

This is according to President Hage Geingob, who on Friday told a visiting business delegation from the United States of America that Namibia is indeed proud of its enabling and conducive business environment.

"That's why we have invited friends to add value to our raw materials and natural resources," Geingob told the visiting businessmen and women. The president was accompanied by the ministers of agriculture, works and transport and mines and energy, as well as some of his advisors.

The US delegation, led by Stephen Hayes, was identified from among businesses that previously expressed a specific interest in Namibia and were not just selected at random. Members of the delegation had expressed specific interest in conducting business in Namibia on a long-term basis and pledged to conduct follow-up meetings in the near future.

"We have been received extremely well by both the Namibian officials and by the US embassy here," Hayes told the gathering at State House. The head of the US delegation said he aims to work with six of seven African firms that are doing the right thing and are moving in the right direction.

The prospective investors said they were interested in the medical and health sectors, as well as power, mining and infrastructure, development, industrialisation, value-addition, solar energy and electricity grid development.