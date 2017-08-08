Gambia: Lawyers Still Battling Over Gaye's Appointment As Prosecutor General

E Mene, the defence attorney for the embattled former Director of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Yankuba Badjie, alongside eight other big wigs of the said agency, remain defiant against the appointment of a Senior Barrister and Solicitor, Antuman Gaye, as Prosecutor General in the said case.

Barrister Mene replied on points of law stating reasons why Gaye shouldn't be allowed to prosecute the former spy chief and his allies. However, upon perusal of the reply filed by the defence, Chief Prosecutor, Antuman Gaye, observed that new issues have arose from the side of the defence, thereby prompting him to apply to be given the opportunity to file a rejoinder.

The prosecution's request did not go down well with the defence team as Mene submitted that new issues never came up and they have the final say. Therefore, they can't be foreclosed. However, Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara intimated to him that it's at the discretion of the court to either allow or refuse such applications. Consequently, the prosecutor's application for a rejoinder was upheld and the matter was adjourned to the 9thof this month for the adoption of briefs.

The nine former NIA officers are Yankuba Badjie, Louis Richards Gomez, Saihou Omar Jeng, Babucarr Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

The former spy officers and their chief are standing trial on numerous offences ranging from conspiracy to commit felony, assault causing serious bodily harm, murder, the making of false documents, amongst others.