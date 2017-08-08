South Africa: Western Cape Economic Development Announces Prestige Agri Awards Winner

press release

First winner of regional Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards announced

The first winner of an initiative seeking to celebrate residents who work in the Western Cape's agriculture sector has been announced.

Inga Dlumane, a production assistant at Du Toit Agri Nooitgedacht, won the first regional Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards competition in Witzenberg on 27 July 2017.

Dlumane, who completed his studies in Farm Management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, hoped his win would serve as an inspiration to other young farmers.

The Witzenberg regional competition was the first in a series of regional competitions which are taking place across the province between now and September. Today (8 August 2017), the Franschhoek regional competition takes place at Boschendal.

The Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards is co-sponsored by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and Shoprite. Dr Johan van Deventer, General Manager at Freshmark (Shoprite's fruit and vegetable procurement and distribution arm) said they have been a proud sponsor of the competition for the past six years.

"Agri workers are the reason we're able to sell fresh, quality produce in our supermarkets on a daily basis. It is wonderful to support an initiative aimed at uplifting individuals who make such a significant contribution to South Africa's economy."

Agricultural sector employees can be nominated to enter the competition by their colleagues or employer.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, said: "We've seen in the latest jobs numbers, released by Statistics South Africa, employment in our rural areas has grown by 9.2% over the past year. This is despite the ongoing drought affecting our agriculture sector. We have been able to achieve this growth in partnership with the women and men who work in our agriculture sector.

Through this initiative, we want to turn the focus onto these residents, and celebrate the contribution they make to our economy. I wish all the entrants well over the next two months."

A winner, runner-up and second runner-up will be selected in each of the following 11 categories:

General Worker

Tractor Driver

Administrative Personnel

Animal Production

Technical Operator

Irrigation Specialist

Social Development

Agri-processing

Foreman/woman

Junior Management

Middle Management

The winner in each category, the agri worker with the best potential and the overall winner in each region will go through to the provincial competition, which takes place in November this year.

Since 2002, 9369 residents have entered the competition. Click here for more information.

Issued by: Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism