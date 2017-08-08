8 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UNAMID Human Rights Employee Robbed in North Darfur

El Fasher — Gunmen robbed a UN peacekeeping mission employee in El Fasher of her vehicle and phones at gunpoint on Sunday.

Insaf Mohamed Ahmed, an employee of the human rights department of the African Union-UN Mission in Darfur (Unamid) said in a press statement to Sudanese media that she was intercepted by an armed group on her way home from work in the capital of North Darfur.

They threatened her, took her mobile phones, seized her vehicle, and fled to the northern side of El Fasher.

Insaf Mohamed is reportedly unharmed.

