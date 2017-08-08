Sudan: Arms Collection Discussed for UNAMID Exit

El Fasher — The capital of North Darfur hosted the coordination meeting between the security committees of the five Darfur states and the national strategy committee for the exit of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid) on Sunday.

The five state governors also attended the meeting in which the exit strategy for the peacekeeping mission was discussed. Abdelwahid Yousif Ibrahim, the Governor of North Darfur, said in a press release afterwards that they talked about a number of issues and common concerns between the states regarding the security situation.

He pointed out that the participants recommended the need to tighten the coordination of security between the five states, by taking part in the process of collecting illegal weapons from Darfuri citizens while addressing the effects of war.

The security committees of the five states held a joint meeting with Unamid during which they were informed of a detailed orientation by the head of the mission, Gir Maia Mamma Polo, on the UN Security Council resolution on the exit of Unamid. Among others, on how to hand over the Unamid sites to the Sudanese government, and how the mission would continue to build peace and support social reconciliation among different communities in Darfur.

The UNSC renewed the mandate of Unamid until 30 June 2018, while withdrawing more than a third of the nearly 19,000 troops and police officers of the joint mission, in resolution 2363 on 30 June. UN officials and ambassadors found that the situation in Darfur had changed given the lower level of armed hostilities in the region, compared to the situation the AU-UN peacekeepers were deployed in in 2007.