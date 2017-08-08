8 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UXO Detonation Kills Herder in Tawila, North Darfur

Tabit — An item of unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated and killed a camel herder in Tabit, North Darfur, on Monday.

Fadil Eisa Hamed (35) died in the explosion in Jinga, 25 km south of Tabit in Tawila locality.

The relatives of Hamed, who works as a herder, explained to Radio Dabanga that the incident took place when he was letting his camels graze in the area. The blast also led to the death of two camels.

A herder was killed while his companion was seriously wounded in eastern Jebel Marra in June when an item of UXO) detonated.

Farmers expelled

On Monday, herders forced farmers in the vicinity of Tabit from their farms to let their livestock graze on the farms, a witness reported to this station.

Sudan

