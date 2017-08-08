8 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Correctional Services Launches Mandela Masterpiece At Zonderwater Correctional Centre, 11 Aug

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela, will on Friday, 11 August 2017, launch the Massive Mandela Masterpiece (MMM), where offenders will be involved in knitting the largest portrait blanket.

This project, which is in line with Madiba's centenary to be celebrated in 2018, will bear Madiba's face to be seen from the sky. This Masterpiece will again see inmates knitting their way to another World Record.

Blanket-knitting in correctional centres was introduced in August 2015 by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela as part of offender rehabilitation. The partnership between DCS and 67 Blankets has registered a number of accolades which, amongst others, include the world's biggest blanket (2016) at Drakenstein as certified by the Guinness World Records.

Crocheting has significant psychological and social benefits, which can improve the wellbeing and quality of life of offenders. As a skill and creative occupation, it has therapeutic potential for the participants. This initiative will enable offenders an opportunity to realise their full creative potential.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services

South Africa

No Fetus Scan, No Abortion. Really?

Draft bill would, for instance, undo clauses in SA law that provide for abortions in some cases of extreme birth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.