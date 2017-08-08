South Africa: Correctional Services Launches Mandela Masterpiece At Zonderwater Correctional Centre, 11 Aug

press release

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela, will on Friday, 11 August 2017, launch the Massive Mandela Masterpiece (MMM), where offenders will be involved in knitting the largest portrait blanket.

This project, which is in line with Madiba's centenary to be celebrated in 2018, will bear Madiba's face to be seen from the sky. This Masterpiece will again see inmates knitting their way to another World Record.

Blanket-knitting in correctional centres was introduced in August 2015 by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela as part of offender rehabilitation. The partnership between DCS and 67 Blankets has registered a number of accolades which, amongst others, include the world's biggest blanket (2016) at Drakenstein as certified by the Guinness World Records.

Crocheting has significant psychological and social benefits, which can improve the wellbeing and quality of life of offenders. As a skill and creative occupation, it has therapeutic potential for the participants. This initiative will enable offenders an opportunity to realise their full creative potential.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services