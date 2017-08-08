8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Should Not Use Gerrymandering to Get Rid of a Governing Party - That Would Be Akin to a Coup

Honourable Mmusi Maimane has said on a number of occasions that President Jacob Zuma is not the real target. He is but a small aspect of their strategy. The target is the ANC. There are other leaders on the opposition benches here in this House who have expressed a similar sentiment. As Honourable Julius Malema said yesterday, their goal is to remove the ANC from power. They want ANC members to help them fulfil that ambition. They believe the time is now ripe for them to further exacerbate the problems the African National Congress is confronted with at this time. By NOSIVIWE MAPISA-NQAKULA.

Today's session in this House has attracted, in my view, more attention in our country and even abroad, to even surpass the opening of Parliament and the delivery by the President of the State of the Nation Address.

But, we have been here before - seven times in the last seven years. The only difference today is that the process of voting will be secret. The reason it is secret is because there is some belief among the opposition parties that some ANC members in this Chamber will vote with them, thus giving a boost to their...

