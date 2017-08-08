South Africa: Vote for You Hopes, Not Your Fears

analysis

We may represent different parties in this House, but we are united in our love for our country and our loyalty to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. By MMUSI MAIMANE.

Last week we lost a colleague and a committed Parliamentarian. Those who worked closely with Honourable Timothy Khoza spoke of his big heart and his concern for others. He died while performing his duty to his country, and that is how we will remember him: committed to the people, always trying to make a difference. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his party at this difficult time.

Honourable Members,

We may have different opinions, but we are not enemies.

All of us - black, white, Indian and coloured - want South Africa to work. To be the prosperous nation we know it can be.

I became a Member of Parliament because I wanted to serve the people of this country. I wanted to make a difference.

And I know that most of you are...