South Africa: Government On Disruptive Incidences in City of Tshwane

press release

Government is disappointed at reports of learners being taken out of schools, damage to public infrastructure, business properties and the disruption of public transport in and around the City of Tshwane. Such acts have no place in our constitutional democracy. These actions undermine the democratic rights of other South Africans.

The Constitution of our country says every person in South Africa has a right to protest, as long it is done in a peaceful manner.

Government respects, protects and promotes the right of every person in South Africa whilst they express their rights to protests. However, any public protest action has to be done in accordance with the strict observance of the law. One of the most fundamental requirements for a lawful protest is that it should be done in a peaceful manner.

It is, therefore, disappointing that today's protests organised by opposition parties have been marred by acts of violence as well as actions that interfere with the rights of other South Africans.

Government urges the organisers of today's marches to call on their members to conduct themselves in accordance with the law. Violence, acts of intimidation and interference with those not participation is in bridge of the law and the rights of those not participating in these protests.

Law enforcement agencies have been deployed throughout the country to ensure that the laws of the country are respected. Government will not allow anyone to conduct themselves in a manner that infringes on the rights of other South Africans.

Anyone who feels that their rights are being infringed upon should report the perpetrators by calling the police toll-free number 086010111.

Issued by: Government Communications