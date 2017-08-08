8 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Hosts Provincial Exco Lekgotla, 11 Aug

Provincial EXCO Lekgotla to take stock of service targets and progress

The Bokone Bophirima Executive Council will this week hold a two-day Lekgotla to assess progress in implementing the National Development Plan (NDP) through rebranding, repositioning and renewal of the province in the context of the five concretes.

Some of the key service delivery issues prioritised for discussion at the Lekgotla that will be held on Thursday and Friday at Wolmaranstad, will include amongst others, infrastructure development and maintenance, implementation of Shared Services Model for Infrastructure and efforts to support departments and municipalities to improve audit outcomes.

"The EXCO Lekgotla will further review the performance of the clusters, highlighting challenges, opportunities, interventions and achievements from 2014 to date, this in line with the vision to Rebrand, Reposition and Renewal of the province. Progress in implementing the State of the Province Address (SOPA) pronouncements, previous Makgotla resolutions and newly introduced initiatives such as the Setsokotsane 10 x 10 Campaigns, will also be extensively discussed", said Brian Setswambung, the provincial spokesperson, adding that EXCO Lekgotla will set time aside to deliberate on plans for the next eighteen months of the term.

Chaired by the Premier of Bokone Bophirima, Supra Mahumapelo, the EXCO Lekgotla will be attended by Members of Executive Council, District and Local Mayors, Heads of Department and Municipal Managers, Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers of State Owned Entities.

It is also expected that Dr Pali Lehohla, the Statistician-General, will make a presentation before the EXCO Lekgotla.

Members of the media wishing to engage the provincial leadership on the highlights and outcomes of the Provincial EXCO Lekgotla, will be granted interviews on the second and last day of the Lekgotla as follows:

Issued by: North West Provincial Government

South Africa

