South Africa: Op-Ed - Seize the Opportunity to Put the People and the Country First

analysis

Let us vote against the abuse of power, the infamous bogus intelligence report, and the abuse of the resources of our people. Let us vote against the threats to our sovereignty, and the Constitutional order. Let us vote against Mr Zuma, the Chief Architect of State Capture. By BANTU HOLOMISA

Following the success of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), by creating a safety net for all members of parliament, through voting by secret ballot, we have to seize the opportunity to put the people and the country first.

In this regard, let us vote against the abuse of power, the infamous bogus intelligence report, and the abuse of the resources of our people. Let us vote against the threats to our sovereignty, and the Constitutional order. Let us vote against Mr Zuma, the Chief Architect of State Capture.

As if that is not enough, Mr Zuma had the courage to mislead the house, about a bond to his private house. Later on, he goes to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), to mislead that house too. He said the Public Protector never gave him a fair chance respond to allegation against him yet he was given no less than 4...