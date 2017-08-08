8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Op-Ed - Seize the Opportunity to Put the People and the Country First

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Let us vote against the abuse of power, the infamous bogus intelligence report, and the abuse of the resources of our people. Let us vote against the threats to our sovereignty, and the Constitutional order. Let us vote against Mr Zuma, the Chief Architect of State Capture. By BANTU HOLOMISA

Following the success of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), by creating a safety net for all members of parliament, through voting by secret ballot, we have to seize the opportunity to put the people and the country first.

In this regard, let us vote against the abuse of power, the infamous bogus intelligence report, and the abuse of the resources of our people. Let us vote against the threats to our sovereignty, and the Constitutional order. Let us vote against Mr Zuma, the Chief Architect of State Capture.

As if that is not enough, Mr Zuma had the courage to mislead the house, about a bond to his private house. Later on, he goes to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), to mislead that house too. He said the Public Protector never gave him a fair chance respond to allegation against him yet he was given no less than 4...

South Africa

No Fetus Scan, No Abortion. Really?

Draft bill would, for instance, undo clauses in SA law that provide for abortions in some cases of extreme birth… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.