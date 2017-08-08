8 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: This Motion of No Confidence Is Not Against the ANC, It Is Against Corruption

We must vote with our conscience; or we must face the righteous anger of millions of South Africans. They won't keep silent. They will express themselves, not only through marches and protests, but through the ballot box. By MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI

The poisonous seed of corruption was sown long before democracy. But its roots silently crept over the threshold, along with a liberated nation. The axe of our highest ideals failed to destroy this strangling vine.

Instead, it was nourished, with every secret deal, irregular tender and dishonest word, until we reached the point that the unthinkable became possible: A sitting President lied to Parliament, lied to the people, trampled the Constitution, and sold our country to the highest bidder.

Today, we as the custodians of our nation's wellbeing must act to save South Africa. This Motion of No Confidence is not against the ANC. It is against corruption. It is against state capture. It is against one man.

The President knows that I am deeply uncomfortable speaking against my Head of State. I am a patriot and a servant of South Africa. I believe in respecting the office of the President, and I have never attacked that office, either publically...

