8 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula Launches Action Indaba On Gender Based Violence and Protection of Vulnerable Groups, 11 Aug

The Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula together with the Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba, will officially launch the "Action Indaba on Gender Based Violence and Protection of Vulnerable Groups".

In the first of its kind for the South African Police Service, the Indaba seeks to bring various stakeholders, community leaders and the media under one roof to create opportunities for robust engagements in the fight against gender based violence. The two day dialogue session, will be held from the 17th to 18th August 2017 at the Tshwane Police Academy, Rebecca Street, Pretoria.

"We looking forward to hosting various stakeholders who are committed to the fight against gender based violence, particularly during this critical time where we continue to see an on-going spate of women and child abuse cases reported. This Indaba is a great platform to share best practices and devise new strategies to reduce the scourge" says Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula.

Issued by: South African Police Service

South Africa

