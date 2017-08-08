8 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Special Court Registrars, Police Exams - Over 4.400 Write in Bamenda

By Choves Loh

Weekend's public service examinations at the Bamenda center featured thousands of candidates.

The neighbourhoods of GBHS Bamendankwe and GBHS Bamenda hosted thousands of candidates in search of places in the police corps and the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM). In effect, GBHS Bamendankwe featured some 755 candidates for the special public service examination ordered by the Head of State to recruit 30 pupil Court registrars of English expression into the Common Law department of ENAM in response to some concerns raised by protesting Common Law lawyers. The examination that took place on 5thand 6th August 2017 featured questions on land law, family law, civil procedure, criminal law, organization of Courts and their competences, general knowledge etc. Dieudonne Fon Sam ensured superintendence as the Head of mission with; Ekane Ivo as the Head of the Bamenda center while Ndi Ngam Meredith turned full circle with technical issues as the "Charge de mission".

A week earlier, on the 29th and 30th of July, 2017, the Bamenda centre also hosted 131 candidates of English expression for the recrutement of Pupil Administrative Judges, Accounts Judges and Judicial Judges for the Common Law department at ENAM. Elsewhere; the examination to recruit 5000 Constables into the police corps featured 3610 of the total 3620 that registered at the Bamenda center. It is all about the recruitment of some 4840 Constables for general services, 100 drivers and 60 musicians in the police corps. The Regional Delegate of National Security, Gousmo Emile told Cameroon Tribune that the Bamenda centre will on August 19th, 2017 host another competitive examination for candidates who registered to train as Inspectors of police.

