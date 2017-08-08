Gambia: Health Minister Presides Over Joint External Evaluation Forum

The minister of Health and Social Welfare Saffie Lowe-Ceesay Monday presided over the orientation of stakeholders on the joint external evaluation of the International Health Regulation 2005, Core Capacities and integrated disease Surveillance and Response System in The Gambia at a local hotel in Kolloli.

The orientation meeting for stakeholders was organised by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration with World Health Organisation.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister Saffie Lowe Ceesay stated that the purpose and scope of the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 are to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response to the international spread of disease in ways that commensurate with and restricted to public health risk.

She noted that state parties are required by the International Health Regulations (2005) to develop certain minimum core public health capacities.

Minister Ceesay pointed out that the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and partners would conduct a self-assessment of these core capacities with the sole aim of identifying gaps and strengths with regard to International Health Regulation implementation and health security in the country.

She said the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) is a voluntary, collaborative process to assess a country's capacity under the International Health Regulation 2005, to prevent, detect and rapidly respond to public health threats whether occurring naturally or due to deliberate or accidental events.

The Health minister noted that JEE allows countries to identify the most urgent needs within their health security system to prioritize opportunities for enhanced preparedness, response and action and to engage with current and prospective donors and partners to target resources effectively.

She pointed out that in May 2005, the 58 World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted the International Health Regulations, which subsequently entered into force on 15 June 2007.

Momodou Ceesay, a representative from the WHO Gambia Country Office said the JEE is a data gathering instrument tool and it helps to identify the gaps.

For his part, Bolong Jorbateh, director of Public Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare noted that in 2012, the World Health Assembly urged state parties to take necessary steps to prepare and carryout appropriate national implementation plans in order to ensure the strengthening, development and maintenance of the core public health capacities as provided for international health regulations 2005.