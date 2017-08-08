Gambia: Regional Forum On Interest Free Islamic Banking Held

The West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) is currently organising a five days regional course on interest free Islamic Banking in The Gambia.

The training held in a local hotel in Senegambia aimed at providing a broad understanding of the rudiments of Islamic banking to participants; as well as to provide clarity on the Shariah requirements and the avoidance of RIBA in modern day banking business.

According to officials, the broad themes to be covered in this course include; fundamentals of Islam and Introduction to Islamic as it relates to banking and finance development and challenges in Islamic finance; Legal and Institutional Framework; Operation of Islamic Banking and Sharia Governance Framework among others.

Deputising for the governor of the Central Bank of The Gambia, the 1st deputy governor of Central Bank of The Gambia Saikou Jabbie, spoke at length on the significance of the forum. He said non-interest (Islamic finance), despite its name, is not a religious product/service restricted to Muslims alone, adding that it is bound by Sharia (Islamic Law) and prohibits the taking or payments of interest.

In its simplest form, he added, non-interest banking requires that financial products-from mortgages to savings accounts be structured to comply with Sharia Law, and executed through the purchase or sales contracts based on the underlying assets.

According to him, it is very evident that there has been significant growth in Islamic financial services in recent years and there is every reason to expect that this growth will continue at a rapid pace. The 1st deputy governor of the CBG stated that, given the large Muslim population and the potential of Islamic banking, the government of The Gambia went into partnership with the Islamic Development Bank to develop the necessary infrastructure for Islamic banking in the country.

This partnership, he noted, resulted in the revision of the Financial Institutions Act 1992, now the Banking Act 2009, and facilitated the creation of a legal framework for the establishment of Islamic banking in the country. This was followed by the necessary regulatory framework to adequately supervise Islamic banks.

For his part, the director general of WAIFEM, Prof. Akpan H. Ekpo, said modern-day Islamic banking started over three decades ago, with the establishment of the Islamic Bank of Dubai in 1975, thus other banks in the middle East entered the market, and Islamic banking eventually spread to Asia, Europe, America and the rest of the World.

The director general of WAIFEM added that, Islamic banking or non-interest banking is a banking model which is based on profit and loss sharing system. "It rests on Islamic doctrine of "universal permissibility" in business dealings, which states that everything is permissible unless it is clearly prohibited," he noted, saying that Islamic banking is expected to give depositors another choice of where to invest their wealth.