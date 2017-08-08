Gambia: Witness Cross-Examined in "Drug" Trial

Second prosecution witness in an alleged drug trial involving, Tony Leigh and Abubacarr Cabra was Monday cross-examined before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

Tony and Abubacarr are facing two-count charges of possession of 115 grams of cocaine and drug trafficking in.

During cross-examination, the witness, Famara Camara insisted that everything he was saying before the court was the truth. He said he was certain that the alleged drug was recovered in a black and green colored bag. Mr. Camara agreed saying during his testimony that Tony did opened the bag and he confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

"What led to my confirmation of the substance was that we agreed on a business transaction and there is no way Tony could give me the substance without me confirming it. I am a narcotics officer for almost 10 years and I have seen cocaine on several occasions. There is no way I can see cocaine without knowing it," Famara told the court.

He also explained that the suspected cocaine was sealed in a plastic, which was put in an empty medical box and then in the green and black colored bag. He said the empty medical box has some red writings on it.

"I am able to confirm cocaine through touching it with my hands but the real confirmation can be done at the Scientific Unit and there is no moment in my 10 years experience as a narcotics officer that I have wrongly judged a substance for cocaine."

Mr. Camara also agreed that the only moment a substance can truly be cocaine is when it goes through scientific procedures, "but I can definitely tell that the suspected cocaine was found in Tony's possession."