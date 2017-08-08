8 August 2017

Gambia: Court Grants D10, 000 Bail to Alleged Stealer

By Fatou Gassama

A Brikama Magistrates' Court on Monday granted D10, 000 bail to a man accused of stealing properties from a taxi which amounted to D6, 900.

Presiding Magistrate A.R. Bah granted the bail to Lamin Jaiteh and ordered him to provide one surety who shall swear to an affidavit and surrender his/her national identification card to the court registrar.

Mr. Jaiteh is accused of stealing one motor battery; valued D3,500, a flash drive; valued D3,000, MP3 player; valued D250, a car charger; valued D200, an ear piece; valued D150 and cash amount of D2,500 from a taxi belonging to Modou Ceesay. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecuting officer, ASP Jammeh applied for adjournment, saying that would enable him to call witnesses for testimony, which Magistrate Bah granted and adjourned the matters to 17th August.

