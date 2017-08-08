Gambia: Mai Fatty Clarifies, As Interior Ministry Moves From Banjul

The minister of the Interior Mai Ahmed Fatty has clarified the relocation of the Ministry of the Interior from Banjul to Bertil Harding Highway. Minister Fatty said the security consideration of The Gambia has changed radically, dramatically and for good.

Speaking in a Daily Observer interview with Omar Wally, who asked the minister that the Gambia government complains of inheriting a crumbling economy, yet the ministry of the Interior moved from Banjul to an expensive complex along Bertil Harding Highway.

Mai said; "Gambia today is not the same Gambia yesterday. This is Security Ministry, you go down where ministry of Interior was, the place was very tight, and some of our staff had to put their laptops on their laps to work because there is no work space".

The Interior minister added that some of the staff had to use the conference room and when the conference room was in use, then the staff had to go out.

Mai added that another consideration was the location itself, saying it is inappropriate and it is in the middle of residencies. He said even when foreign dignitaries or partners comes, when climbing the building, "you see children taking bath", people are cooking next door and food meal is around.

The building, he said, is the wrong place for the Security Ministry to be placed. "In fact, I wonder how previous minister's work in such an environment. The Security Ministry should give you an indication about our seriousness towards security but that was very wrong representation," he indicated.