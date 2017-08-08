Gambia: NCCE Officials Urge Gambians Not to Abuse Democracy

Officials from the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) have urged Gambians especially the communities of Kombo South District of West Coast Region (WCR) to understand that there is a lot of misconception about democracy as well as a lot of abuse about democracy, with people acting in manners that are not inconformity with democracy and the rule of law.

The NCCE officials made these remarks over the weekend in Gunjur and Sanyang both in Kombo South District as part of the commencement of the NCCE's ten-day sensitization campaign in West Coast Region on the topic: 'What Democracy Really Mean and Responsible Citizenship.'

The sensitisation is organised to raise awareness on democracy, the New Gambia and responsible citizenship and they are targeting 20 communities within WCR.

Yusupha Bojang, the acting senior programme officer at NCCE, informed Kombo South communities that democracy does not mean castigating, abusing and insulting people, doing or saying things that could bring problem between people.

"We thought it necessary to organize outreach sensitization to communities in order to raise their awareness on what democracy entails as well as their rights and responsibilities as stated in the constitution and other national documents," Bojang stated.

He pointed out that, democracy does not mean there is no law in the country where people can do whatever they want, noting that democracy guarantees freedom of speech but people are abusing it.

The senior Civic Education officer at NCCE, Ansumana Yarbou reminded the communities in Gunjur and Sanyang villages that as Gambians, it is their duty to work with their leaders for the good of their area.

"If any community wants to be part of nation building, that community's VDC members must be strong enough to have the development of his or her village at heart," Yarbou stated.

He informed the communities of Gunjur and Sanyang that the current leadership in the country is govern by democracy. He added that; "in democratic governance, if you don't do anything against the law, nothing will happen to you, but if you do anything that is against the law, you will face the full force of the law."

Yarbou challenged the people of Gunjur and Sanyang to participate in nation building, adding that if any citizen fails to participate in nation building based on his or her political affiliation then it means that those individuals have failed their citizenship duties.

The majority leader and member for Kombo South, Kebba K. Barrow, said Gambia is opportune to have decided in December 2016 presidential election and March 2017 parliamentary elections, adding that the country would continue to decide for the good of the nation.

According to him, Gambians deciding is an opportunity for them to reflect in order for them to ensure that they work with government in implementing the blueprint to the latter; to ensure that democracy, good governance, accountability and the rule of law are uphold in the country.

"One Gambia, one nation, one people is an opportunity for all of us to uphold democracy which is important in our lives as well as uphold good governance to ensure people's lives and properties are protected," Hon. Bojang stated.