Gambia: Sukuta 'Nawettan' Weekend Update

In the ongoing 2017 Sukuta 'nawettan', which is being played at the Dembadu Mini-stadium, Bahamas FC on Thursday beat Bakoteh Layout 4-1.

Sukuta-based Sitaba FC narrowly won Sonada by 1-0 on Friday. In the early kick-off on Saturday, Karaba FC defeated Taling Pump FC by a lone goal to nil, as Berefet FC beats Fulham Nyedanii FC 3-2 in the 5pm kick-off. On Sunday, Puntalanaa FC beats Old Stars FC 5-1, while Mamaland FC defeated Dutokoto FC by a lone goal to nil in the regulation time.

Speaking in an interview with Observer Sports, Papis Mbye, the head coach of Mamaland FC said it was a tough game for his side, but thanked his players for delivering the victory.

For his part, the assistant head coach of the Dutokota FC, Babucarr Saho said he was very disappointed after losing the game, but he promised his fans a win in their next game.