Gambia: Brikama United Appoints New Coach

Brikama United has appointed former Assistant Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi alias Chally, as the team's new coach, replacing Coach Sulayman Kuyateh, who resigned before the end of last season.

Nyassi would be assisted by Sarjo Sanyang alias Jambos.

Other members of the backroom staff, according to post on the Brikama 'Nawettan' Update Facebook Page, include Ebou Cole as technician, Modou Manga as trainer, Modou Lamin Sanyang as goalkeeper trainer, Jawara Jobarteh as physio, Dawda Drammeh as kit manager, Bamba Bojang as manager and Abdoulie Jabang as assistant manager.

Kuyateh has been at the helm of affairs at the club since 2011. He said he has been sacrificing for the past six years with no official contract. He also complained about the late payment of salaries and bonuses.

Kuyateh's next destination was not confirmed at the time of going to press, but he was linked with a move to Real De Banjul.