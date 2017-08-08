8 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Cape Verde/Gambia: Gambia's Female Scorpions Intensify Preparations Ahead of Cape Verde Test

The Gambia National Female Scorpions is intensifying trainings ahead of their friendly international at home to Cape Verde later in August.

The female team has been on training at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum for nearly a month now, all meant to hone their skills and brace up for the August 26th friendly match to Cape Verde at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The warm up match is to technically prepare the female Scorpions for their eventual Continental qualifiers later in 2018 where the Gambia is expected to take part actively.

Head Coach Mariama Bom Sowe will lead the girls to the Cape Verde friendly.

Source: GFF Facebook Page

