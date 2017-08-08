Gambia: Sprinter Adama Jammeh Finishes 5th in London

Gambia's athletics sensation, Adama Jammeh yesterday Monday finished 5th position in the 200 meters heat in the ongoing 2017 IAAF World Championship in London.

The sprint darling, Jammeh finished with a timing of 20:79seconds.

Jammeh, who won the 2016 Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) Best Local-based Athlete, competed against Sedney Siame of Zambia, Filippe Tortu of Italy, Jeremy Dodson of Samao, Kyle Greaux of Trinidad and Tobago, Isaac Makwala of Botswana and Jamaica's Warren Weir.

Sprinter Gina Bass will be racing today, Tuesday.

"Give thanks to the Almighty God to see me through this journey, and thanks for all your prayers, well wishes, comments and likes. And of a road and a start of another journey.i love you all" he posted on his Facebook Page shortly after the race