Gambia: Minister Joof - Nigeria to Offer 550-Scholarship to Gambians

The Minister for High Education, Research, Science and Technology has reiterated the Gambia government commitment to partner with other nations in a bid to build and develop the much needed human capacity development in the country disclosing that his Ministry has secure approval from his counterparts in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to offer 550 scholarship to Gambians to pursue knowledge in different field of studies at 12 Universities in Nigeria.

Hon. Badara Joof made these statements on Monday, as he presided over the opening of a 3-day retreat for officers and staff under the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology at a gathering held at a hotel in Kololi.

Minister Joof acknowledged that The Gambia has a huge capacity gap and it is necessary to train Gambians particular at the level of Higher and Tertiary Education institutions like the University of the Gambia, GTTI, MDI, National Quality Assurance Agency, thus the need for the retreat to identify all necessary inconsistencies as well as omissions so as to come up with legislative instrument that would help to ensure the smooth running of these institutions in The Gambia.

"So when I was in Ghana attending the Association of African Universities, I wrote to the Federal Minister of High Education of Nigeria requesting for scholarships for Gambians given the demolition of capacity in the past dispensation and then they wrote back to us with assurance that they will be providing 550 scholarship to Gambians to pursue further education at various Universities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

"500 scholarship will be available and open to the general public while the other 50 scholarship meant for Masters and PHD studies will be accorded to institutions like the University of the Gambia, GTTI, MDI and National Quality Assurance Agency because as a country, we need to have a critical mass of people in the field of Science, Agriculture, Journalism, Marine Biology, Cyber Security, Aquaculture, Engineering and Petroleum amongst other priorities of national development in The Gambia," he maintained.

Towards this development, Minister Joof explained that university authorities in Nigeria will soon come to The Gambia and prospective student candidates will be subjected to some form of academic test (JAM-Exam) online and that whoever make up the set mark will be accorded the right to study, noting that the tuition fees and lodges will be free of charge. He added that The Gambia government will also come in to cater for pocket money to those lucky to have been offered scholarship in those universities in Nigeria.

He further disclosed that the government of Sudan also offer 100 scholarships as well as the Republic of Morocco has some scholarship too, and that the University of Al-Medina in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are also ready to offer scholarships to Gambian to study in those universities of the aforementioned countries, adding that the university of The Gambia has also got some scholarship to offer.

Yaya Sireh Jallow, the permanent secretary at the Higher Education Ministry commended the participants for their turnout to attend retreat, while challenging them to make best use of the event so as to come up with tangible solution in the interest of nation building in The Gambia.