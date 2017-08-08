Gambia: Impunity Can Only Be Stopped If Dictators, Enablers Are - Says Amadou Scattred Janneh

Amadou Scattred Janneh, one of the victims of former President Yahya Jammeh has said that impunity can only be nit in the butt if dictators and their enablers realize the hefty cost of rights transgressions.

Janneh, a former Information minister in Jammeh's era who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for treason related charges made this statement on Friday at the launching of the national consultation meetings on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC).

He was speaking in his capacity as a representative of the Centre for Human Rights Violations and he remarked that they (the victims) see the TRRC as part of a wider effort to pursue accountability through investigations and prosecutions.

He said: "There can be no viable reconciliation unless we hold those people implicated in gross human rights abuses to account."

He added that by demanding for justice, however, they are in no way calling for retribution and in fact they support the maintenance of a system that recognizes and protects the fundamental rights of all without regard to irrelevant criteria.

Janneh expressed that they are committed to the rule of law and willing to move on with their lives in a climate of peace and tranquillity. He therefore, pledged their unflinching support to the TRRC process and pray that their voices as victims are given the weight they deserves.

Furthermore, in what could be described as an assuring statement to the victims, the attorney general and minister of Justice, Abubacarr M. Tambadou, in his keynote address, revealed that the principal objectives of the TRRC shall be to create an impartial historical record of violation and abuses of human rights from July 1994 to January 2017.

"The commission shall initiate and coordinate investigations into the nature, courses and extend of violations and abuses of human rights including the antecedence, circumstances, factors, context, motives and perspective which led to such violations and abuses," he added.

He indicated that the identity of all persons, authorities, institutions and organizations involved in such violations and the question whether such violations were the results of deliberate planning on the part of the state, its organs or other groups or an individual.

He said that the commission shall establish and make known the fate or whereabouts of disappeared victims, "it will provide victims the opportunity to relate their own accounts of any violations and abuses suffered and it will seek to recognize the suffering and restore the dignity of victims through the granting of reparations in appropriate case."