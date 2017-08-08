8 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Barrow to Launch 'Novelty Run for Peace' Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alieu Ceesay

The President of The Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow is expected to preside over the launching of the "Novelty Run for Peace" to be held today, Tuesday 8th August, 2017, at the Pencha Bi Hall, Paradise Suites Hotel at 11:00am prompt.

The Novelty Run for Peace, according to the organizers, is dedicated to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow and His Excellency, President Macky Sall. It is a relay run, which will be organized under the auspices of the National Sports Council in collaboration with Camp Africa.

The objective of the initiative, the organizers said, is to raise awareness on the importance of peace and the need for peaceful co-existence in the sub region. The event also has the potential to raise funds for the development of sports in The Gambia.

"This Novelty Run for Peace will be the longest relay run in Africa and the second longest in the world and will be organized annually from Banjul to Dakar. Given the magnitude of the event, the National Sports Council will appreciate working with relevant stakeholders like the media in ensuring the success of this noble endeavor," said the National Sports Council in a press release sent to Observer Sports.

Gambia

Impunity Can Only Be Stopped If Dictators, Enablers Are - Says Amadou Scattred Janneh

Amadou Scattred Janneh, one of the victims of former President Yahya Jammeh has said that impunity can only be nit in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.