Gambia: Barrow to Launch 'Novelty Run for Peace' Today

The President of The Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow is expected to preside over the launching of the "Novelty Run for Peace" to be held today, Tuesday 8th August, 2017, at the Pencha Bi Hall, Paradise Suites Hotel at 11:00am prompt.

The Novelty Run for Peace, according to the organizers, is dedicated to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow and His Excellency, President Macky Sall. It is a relay run, which will be organized under the auspices of the National Sports Council in collaboration with Camp Africa.

The objective of the initiative, the organizers said, is to raise awareness on the importance of peace and the need for peaceful co-existence in the sub region. The event also has the potential to raise funds for the development of sports in The Gambia.

"This Novelty Run for Peace will be the longest relay run in Africa and the second longest in the world and will be organized annually from Banjul to Dakar. Given the magnitude of the event, the National Sports Council will appreciate working with relevant stakeholders like the media in ensuring the success of this noble endeavor," said the National Sports Council in a press release sent to Observer Sports.