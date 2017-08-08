Gambia: Middle FC Wins Papa Gassama-Named Football Tournament in Nema Kunku

A local community in West Coast Region, Nema Kunku over the weekend played its community 'nawettan' football final between Middle FC and Malmo FC. Middle FC was crowned winners after a narrow 1-0 win courtesy of Amat Dem.

The tournament was named after Gambia and Africa's best and one of the most respected referees, Bakary Papa Gassama.

In an interview with Observer Sports, Referee Bakary Papa Gassama expressed pride in being named after the tournament, while commending the two Asides for playing a good final. According to him, he saw good players, indicating the need to support such local football competitions.

"I urge the players to keep it up because I started refereeing in Nema and I thank God that today I am where I am. I am so proud to have the tournament named after me."

Gassama finally commended the organizers for a well-organized tournament and promised to continue supporting such initiative.

Ebou Jarra is the head coach of 2017 domestic league champions, The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF). He expressed delight over the quality of football he watched and lauded the players for the high sense of discipline demonstrated during the final.

With nawettan continuing to be more popular that even the domestic league, Coach Jarra described it as "shame" and calls for action to change the status quo. He advised the players to stay focus and work hard.

As winners, Middle FC went home with a trophy and cash prize of D10, 000, while Malmo FC received a consolation prize of D6, 000.