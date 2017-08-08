8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Presidential Results of Kenya Election Trickle in

Voters queue at Ziwa La Ngombe Primary School in Mombasa.

By Justus Wanga

Heavy investment in electronic results transmission system has shown the first signs of bearing fruit after the presidential results started trickling in 30 minutes after voting ended.

The live figures running on the electoral commission's results portal is giving Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee a slight edge over his fierce challenger Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

With 293 polling stations reporting, Mr Kenyatta has 21, 925 votes against Mr Odinga's 12,238.

This tallies are bound to change as more stations report to the national tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya in the capital Nairobi.

The Nation will update them as soon as they are posted by IEBC.

