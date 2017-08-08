South Africa: Veteran Judge George Maluleke Dies, Aged 76

Veteran judge George Maluleke has died at the age of 76.

The General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) said they were saddened by the news. News24 could not immediately confirm details of when or how Maluleke, who was retired, had died.

Maluleke was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 1993, having previously acted as a Judge at the Venda High Court.

The keynote address at his farewell celebration in December 2016, after his retirement from the bench, was delivered by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, GCB said.

"He joined the legal profession at a time and in a place where the law existed as a means to oppress, dispossess and exploit. He joined the legal profession at a time and in a place where few black people had such an opportunity and where there was little prospect for advancement."

GCB said Maluleke's contribution to the rule of law, and the development of young black minds in the discipline and practice of the law, had left an indelible mark on the profession.

