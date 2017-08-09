Photo: Tonny Omondi/The Nation

Nasa flag-bearer Raila Odinga speaks to congregants in ACK St Stephen’s Cathedral in Kisumu on May 21, 2017.

Nairobi — NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has rejected provisional results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"We have our results and they don't match what IEBC is streaming on their portal," he told journalists at a media conference at 2am Wednesday.

At the time, his opponent President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party was leading with 6,044,744 while Odinga had 4,805,159 according to IEBC.

"These results are fake, it is a sham. They cannot be credible," Odinga said.

His chief agent at the National Tallying Centre James Orengo said; "There is no way people can accept illegal results. They've not provided us with Form 34A for verification."