8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Commanding Lead With 7mn Votes Against Raila's 5.7mn

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: File photo/The Nation
Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday morning commanding a strong lead with 7,092,508 votes against his long time rival veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's 5,721,889 votes.

The results were shown on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) web portal from 34,713 out of 40,883 polling stations in the country where Kenyans voted on August 8, in what pollsters projected as a too-close-to call race.

Odinga however, rejected the results, describing them as 'fake and fictitious".

"They've projected my opponent ahead consistently and that cannot be the case," he told a news conference on Wednesday morning, "these are fake results."

He said the results did not match the tally of his National Super Alliance (NASA).

"We have our results are they don't match what IEBC is streaming on their portal," he said, "These results are fake, it is a sham. They cannot be credible," Odinga said.

His chief agent at the National Tallying Centre James Orengo said, "there's is no way people cannot accept illegal results. They've not provided us with Form 34A for verification."

The electoral commission however, said the forms were available for verification.

But Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said their NASA competitors are not being sincere by disputing results, because the process followed by IEBC to relay them is anchored in law.

More on This

Raila Odinga Asks for Forms 34A, 34B

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has disputed preliminary presidential results as released by the electoral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.