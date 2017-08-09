8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: This Is the End of the ANC - Maimane

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ashleigh Furlong/GroundUp
Opposition parties hold hands before a vote of #NoConfidence against President Jacob Zuma.

President Jacob Zuma has nothing to celebrate after he survived the eighth motion of no confidence in him, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Tuesday evening.

"He is mortally wounded, and his party is in tatters. Tonight's result, despite the slender victory, signals the death of the ANC," Maimane said in a statement shortly after the unsuccessful motion in the National Assembly.

"This is not the end for our young democracy - it's simply the end of the ANC."

Some 198 MPs voted against a motion of no confidence in Zuma on Tuesday evening, 177 MPs voted in favour of the motion and 9 MPs abstained.

Around 30 ANC MPs are believed to have voted against the party line and in favour of the motion. Some 50 ANC MPs were needed to vote in favour of the motion for it to succeed.

Maimane said the outcome reveals that the ANC is "totally divided against itself".

"[It] illustrates what South Africans already know; the ANC cannot self-correct. The ANC still supports Zuma because he is not an anomaly within the ANC, he is the norm."

The official opposition was looking forward to seeing Zuma in the Supreme Court of Appeals in September seeking to reinstate 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him, Maimane said.

He pleaded with South Africans not to lose hope as the unsuccessful motion is "not the end for our young democracy".

"[This] should serve as motivation to South Africans to organise, get involved and help build a new government in 2019. That is the only way we can achieve the new beginning we need."

Source: News24

More on This

Some ANC Members Are Selling the Party Out Again - Lindiwe Zulu

Some ANC members are selling the party out, just like they did during the anti-apartheid struggle, national executive… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.