Opposition parties hold hands before a vote of #NoConfidence against President Jacob Zuma.

President Jacob Zuma has nothing to celebrate after he survived the eighth motion of no confidence in him, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Tuesday evening.

"He is mortally wounded, and his party is in tatters. Tonight's result, despite the slender victory, signals the death of the ANC," Maimane said in a statement shortly after the unsuccessful motion in the National Assembly.

"This is not the end for our young democracy - it's simply the end of the ANC."

Some 198 MPs voted against a motion of no confidence in Zuma on Tuesday evening, 177 MPs voted in favour of the motion and 9 MPs abstained.

Around 30 ANC MPs are believed to have voted against the party line and in favour of the motion. Some 50 ANC MPs were needed to vote in favour of the motion for it to succeed.

Maimane said the outcome reveals that the ANC is "totally divided against itself".

"[It] illustrates what South Africans already know; the ANC cannot self-correct. The ANC still supports Zuma because he is not an anomaly within the ANC, he is the norm."

The official opposition was looking forward to seeing Zuma in the Supreme Court of Appeals in September seeking to reinstate 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him, Maimane said.

He pleaded with South Africans not to lose hope as the unsuccessful motion is "not the end for our young democracy".

"[This] should serve as motivation to South Africans to organise, get involved and help build a new government in 2019. That is the only way we can achieve the new beginning we need."

